ADVERTISEMENT

A congratulations was extended to Susan Waite, who was selected as the 2020-21 Outstanding Staff Member of the year at the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center (CCCTC) by her coworkers. Waite is an administrative assistant and payroll clerk at CCCTC.

In photo, from left, are: Fred Redden, executive director; Carol Robbins, Waite’s mother; Todd Jeffries, JOC vice chairperson; Waite, Outstanding Staff Member; Ron Matchock, superintendent of record; and Jeff Shaffer, JOC chairperson.