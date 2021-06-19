HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has published the 2021 Summer Readiness Overview reports from the state’s electric distribution companies (EDCs) and the region’s electric transmission organization (PJM Interconnection).

The EDCs and PJM report that there is adequate capacity and supply to meet the electric energy needs of Pennsylvania and the region this summer.

The reports provide details about the companies’ preparations and plans for various conditions – such as severe storms, high temperatures and peak demands for electricity.

They also provide insights into other steps utilities are taking to help ensure reliable service to Pennsylvania residents and businesses.

Based on national forecasts, Pennsylvania utilities and power grid operators note that above-average temperatures are likely this summer – as is wetter than normal weather – impacting air conditioner usage and other electric distribution demands.

The reports address the following: reliability enhancement programs; preventive maintenance programs; capacity planning; storm updates and lessons learned from past seasons; summer readiness; and storm response.

This year’s readiness reports also highlight COVID-19 responses and steps being taken by utilities to safeguard their operations and protect their workers and the public.

The Summer Readiness Reports submitted by Pennsylvania utilities are posted in the “Reliability” section of the PUC Web site, including reports from the following:

About the PUC

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission balances the needs of consumers and utilities; ensures safe and reliable utility service at reasonable rates; protects the public interest; educates consumers to make independent and informed utility choices; furthers economic development; and fosters new technologies and competitive markets in an environmentally sound manner.

Visit the PUC’s Web site at www.puc.pa.gov for recent news releases and video of select proceedings. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube. Search for the “Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission” or “PA PUC” on your favorite social media channel for updates on utility issues and other helpful consumer information.