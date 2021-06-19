ADVERTISEMENT

WARREN, Pa. — Recreational users on the Allegheny National Forest (ANF) report seeing abundant populations of gypsy moth caterpillars — particularly across the northern half of the Bradford Ranger District. “The DNCR, Bureau of Forestry has received similar reports about gypsy moth caterpillars defoliating trees on private lands in the region.”, said Cornplanter District Forester Cecile Stelter. Gypsy moth (Lymantria […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/noticeable-gypsy-moth-defoliation-anticipated-this-year/