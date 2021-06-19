PATTON – The Lumber Heritage Region is excited to announce a new stop on the Lumber Heritage Trail.

More specifically, a new signpost has been added to the Lumber Heritage Trail at the Rock Run Recreation Area in Patton, Pa.

Rock Run will be Stop No. 14 on the Lumber Heritage Trail. The sign was installed at the Rock Run Visitors Center, and the next step is to add the placard and arrows. After that, the sign will be ‘selfie’ ready.

Rock Run Recreation Area is in the northern Cambria and southern Clearfield counties. Rock Run trails provide spectacular views from atop the Allegheny Mountains.

Rock Run started out with 50 miles of trails for ATVs, UTVs and dirt bikes. With the help of the Yamaha Trails Initiative Program, it added an additional 20 miles of trails.

It’s now providing over 140 miles of trails for people to enjoy on their UTV or ATV. Learn more about Rock Run at https://www.rockrunrecreation.com

Holly Komonczi, executive director of the Lumber Heritage Region states, “The best thing about this sign is the potential for a great selfie. The vista is amazing at all angles.”

The Lumber Heritage Region holds a key to the rich heritage of Pennsylvania’s forests. The LHR has countless adventures to experience from kayaking and hiking to museums and historical landmarks, and it all starts on the Lumber Heritage Trail.

The goal of the Lumber Heritage Trail is to get visitors to move around the region, take in unmatchable scenery, enjoy the plentiful cuisine and stay in hometown accommodations.

As you head out to explore the Lumber Heritage Trail, be sure to snap a selfie in front of one of the many LHR Wayfinding signs.

LHR staff have picked out some of the most interesting attractions in each of its 15 counties, so you can take sensational selfies and share your LHR adventures with your friends and family.

The forest products industry in central Pennsylvania played a significant role in the building of America during the 19th century, and today Pennsylvania hardwoods are sought after worldwide.

For more information on the Lumber Heritage Trail and the Lumber Heritage Region, please visit its Web site at www.LumberHeritage.org.