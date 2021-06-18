ADVERTISEMENT

BROCKWAY — The Jacobs Brothers, veterans of gospel music, will appear in concert at the Beechtree Union Church in Brockway Sunday, July 4.

The church is located at the intersection of Arch Street Extension and Westville Road, south of Brockway.

The Rev. Terry Felt will welcome the group to the church for the 11 a.m. service on the Fourth. A love offering will be collected.

The Jacobs Brothers of Dillsburg have been dedicated to the ministry of spreading the Gospel through music since 1962, having traveled millions of miles, producing more than 50 albums and hosting many international tours.

The Jacobs Brothers weekly television program is seen by many in central Pennsylvania on WGCB-TV, Channel 49, in Red Lion.

The group is comprised of two brothers, Bob and Mike Jacobs, who are original members of the group that started in East Berlin, PA. The third member, Mike Lawver, joined the group in 1972. He is from McClure, Pa.