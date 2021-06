ADVERTISEMENT

Nora Lorraine Beck, 83, of (Big Run area) Punxsutawney, passed away on June 16, 2021, at Mulberry Square. She was born in Henderson Township, Jefferson County, on February 04, 1938, a daughter of the late Mark Wachob and Elva (Reed) Wachob. On May 25, 1957, she married Paul Beck. He preceded her in death on January 06, 2011. Mrs. Beck […]

