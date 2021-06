ADVERTISEMENT

Infant Kohen David Liptak passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Kohen was the son of Matthew and Katie (Holden) Liptak. He is survived by his brother Maddox, his paternal grandparents Richard & Chris Liptak of Byrnedale, PA, his maternal grandparents Dave & Lori Holben of Brockway, PA, his great grandmother Mary Gabor of […]

