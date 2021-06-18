ADVERTISEMENT

Clearfield Borough

Police located a male that held an active warrant. The male was placed in custody and found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Charges to be filed.

Police were dispatched to Daisy Street for a male wearing camo and carrying around a large rifle. Upon arrival, it was found that the rifle was and airsoft gun and the male was transporting it to another residence.

Police were dispatched to Spruce Grove Trailer Court for a disturbance. Upon arrival, all actors were warned for their actions.

Police conducted a welfare check on a female at a residence on Spruce Street. The female was found to be fine.

Police were dispatched to CVS for a retail theft. Video surveillance was obtained, and the incident is under further investigation.

Police were notified of a theft from a residence on East Cherry Street. The incident is under further investigation.

Police were dispatched to a residence on Turnpike Avenue for an unknown female doing yoga on the caller’s front porch. Upon arrival, officers recognized the female and knew that she held an active warrant through the Clearfield Sheriff’s Office. The female was placed in custody and transported to the Clearfield County Jail.