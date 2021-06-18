CLEARFIELD – One week after hearing frustration from residents, Clearfield Borough Council last night heard ongoing concerns over cleanup and gave an update on the Stinky Run project.

Last week, Todd Banks of Stiffler McGraw & Associates explained that the project was amidst a conversion to an upgraded flood control system.

Currently, he said the system is designed for a 10-year storm while the new system – once complete – will have the capacity to handle a 100-year storm.

John Scott, a new resident, said he’s spoken with a number of residents who aren’t happy with Clearfield Borough or council. “I’ve talked to 30-4o people.

“All are still effected by what happened (flooding), and they are fed up,” Scott said, adding they think “you don’t care. There’s a difference between reasons and excuses … do something.”

Public Safety Chairman Jim Kling was absent last week, and said he sympathized with Scott, noting he also had a lot of flood clean-up and adding Stinky Run has constantly been on his agenda.

“I’m one of many who also got contaminated. This began with all the then-new housing developments back in 1991, and from that point on, the entire system has been a mess.”

Kling went on to say: “We’ve worked continuously … from the start, but almost every three years, the project has gotten reworked due to funding or different administrations.

“It should not have lasted this long, and almost everyone in this room has been on the project since the beginning. It’s very frustrating.”

Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott reported when the project got under way in 1991, its budget was just under $2 million. Since then, it’s risen to $4.4 million and it’s been a struggle to get funds.

Following last week’s council work session, she said she was on the phone, so clean-up could begin as quickly as possible. She said the earliest they could get a roll-off dumpster was Monday and they did.

Scott remained for the duration of the Stinky Run discussion, and again reiterated his point about reasons and excuses. “Just show people, you’re doing something.”

Councilman Steve Harmic admitted: “We are frustrated, too. We empathize because we have also experienced the (flood) damage” with Councilman Robbie Tubbs, adding the problem is funding.

In other business, Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack said he visited the Clearfield County Fairgrounds along with Rich Hughes, the engineer overseeing the work on the grandstand.

It was noted that a lot of progress has been made, and the project is near completion. The grandstand looks extremely well, Mack said, but more work needs done in some areas.

With an upcoming event that’s expected to draw a larger crowd, Mack and Hughes plan to review progress again on Monday.

Council also accepted the resignation of Tubbs as Second Ward councilman, and approved to advertise the vacant council seat.

Afterwards, Tubbs said: “I am a much younger transplant than most of my council members, but it has been a gracious honor to work with everyone on this council and to meet everyone within the community.

“The people make the community, and I encourage all to become involved, voice your opinions, questions and concerns. Now, I move onto another community.”