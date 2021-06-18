ADVERTISEMENT

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion University student and member of the Clarion men’s swimming and diving team tragically passed away while swimming in New York on Thursday. According to WHEC News, the incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. at Indian Falls in the Pembroke, New York area, and involved 18-year-old Jacob Minnick, a native of Lockport, New York. Minnick reportedly […]

