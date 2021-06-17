ADVERTISEMENT

PHILIPSBURG – Snappy’s Convenience Stores is increasing its minimum hourly wage by $2 an hour across its 10 retail locations in central Pennsylvania.

“Our staff have really been wonderful. Over the last year, with COVID and all of the uncertainty with the pandemic, we’ve really seen a growth in character and hard work throughout the company,” said Snappy’s co-owner Keith Powell.

“We’re only successful when our staff works hard and makes us shine. This wage increase represents how we feel about our current staff and the value we see in new hires.”

Snappy’s operates 10 retail convenience stores across central Pennsylvania, four of which offer made-to-order food with full-service grilles, and seven that offer beer and wine.

In an effort to drive more hires, Snappy’s is currently offering $500 and $1,000 bonuses as part of its “Rock that Bonus” program. New hires receive half of their bonus after six months of employment, and the rest after a full year.

In addition to the bonuses, Snappy’s is running an employee referral program where if a current employee refers someone that ends up getting hired, they each get $250. If the new hire is still employed after 90 days, they each get another $250.

Snappy’s is a locally-owned chain of convenience stores throughout central Pennsylvania with 10 locations including State College, Bald Eagle, Centre Hall, Philipsburg, Clearfield, Houtzdale, DuBois, Curwensville, Milesburg and Lewistown.

Philipsburg Subway, also owned by the Powell family, increased the minimum starting pay for its employees by $2.