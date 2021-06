ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Lindermuth, 70, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. He was born on December 4, 1950, to the late Richard “Dick” and Bernice “Bernie” (Dobson) Lindermuth in Brookville, PA. He was a 1969 graduate of Brookville Area High School. Paul honorably served his country in the United States Navy after […]

