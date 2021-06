ADVERTISEMENT

Patricia M. Clark, 96, of Seneca, formerly of DuBois until 2010, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Ridgeview Healthcare And Rehabilitation. Born February 2, 1925, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Felix J. and Lena Gnan Monighan. On September 10, 1946, she married Francis A. Clark, who preceded her in death in 2013. Patricia is survived by […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/patricia-m-clark/