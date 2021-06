ADVERTISEMENT

Mary Jane Deitman, 91, of Gettysburg and formerly of Punxsutawney, passed from time into eternity, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Hershey Medical Center. Born in Sunbury on March 1, 1930, during the Great Depression, she was the youngest of six children of the late Palmer D. and Elsie L. (Grissinger) Reichenbach. Mary attended school in Sunbury. She grew up in […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/mary-jane-deitman/