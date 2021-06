ADVERTISEMENT

Lois Ankney Fallat, 97, of Derry, passed away suddenly Tuesday June 15, 2021, at her home. She was born August 15, 1923, in Laughlintown, a daughter of the late Jacob and Nora Knupp Ankney. Lois was a loving, caring and kind hearted person as well as a loving and devoted wife and mother. She loved spending time with her daughters […]

