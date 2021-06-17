ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – The Lawrence Township Supervisors on Tuesday night accepted the resignation of Officer Nick Kovalick.

It was noted that Kovalick plans to take a position with the State College Borough Police Department. His resignation is effective, June 20.

Under the police report, it was noted the department has served 62 warrants as compared to just 11 this time last year due to COVID-19.

Additionally, police have made 65 arrests, with four being DUI and nine being drug-related.

In total, the department has responded to 1,040 incidents and 18 accidents as well as conducted 120 traffic stops.

Those traffic stops resulted in 126 citations, 73 warnings and 13 non-traffic citations.

In other business,