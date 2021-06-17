ADVERTISEMENT
CLEARFIELD – The Lawrence Township Supervisors on Tuesday night accepted the resignation of Officer Nick Kovalick.
It was noted that Kovalick plans to take a position with the State College Borough Police Department. His resignation is effective, June 20.
Under the police report, it was noted the department has served 62 warrants as compared to just 11 this time last year due to COVID-19.
Additionally, police have made 65 arrests, with four being DUI and nine being drug-related.
In total, the department has responded to 1,040 incidents and 18 accidents as well as conducted 120 traffic stops.
Those traffic stops resulted in 126 citations, 73 warnings and 13 non-traffic citations.
In other business,
- code enforcement received two more notices on blighted properties in the township. The supervisors will have a work session on July 13 to set up a taskforce to address the blighted properties.
- homeowners are reminded not to blow grass onto the roadways due to increased motorcycle traffic. Residents are also reminded to trim high grass. If the grass is not mowed down, there is a risk for citations.
- Residents are reminded that yard sale signs are not to be placed on street or stop signs. They must be posted in the ground.