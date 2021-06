ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Brooks Bullers, 86, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the early morning hours of June 16, 2021, while a resident at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor. He was born on October 1, 1934, to the late David Miles and Jean (Brooks) Bullers in Brookville, PA. He attended Brookville High School and then joined the United States Air Force where he […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/joe-brooks-bullers/