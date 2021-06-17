ADVERTISEMENT

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m. Thursday, June 17, there were 277 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,209,725.

According to the department’s Web site, Clearfield County has had 8,638 total cases since March of 2020 and 151 deaths while 22,167 people have tested negative for the virus. Of those cases, 6,313 were confirmed and 2,325 were probable.

There are 465 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 114 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 4 – June 10 stood at 1.9%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website , with archived data also available .

Between 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, there were 15 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,546 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution