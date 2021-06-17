ADVERTISEMENT

HAWTHORN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Assault and related charges have been filed against a Hawthorn woman who is accused of repeatedly striking a young girl with a hanger and a belt, leaving the child with multiple bruises and abrasions. Court documents indicate the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department on June 14 filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Amanda Eaton. According to […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/area-woman-facing-charges-for-striking-young-child-with-hanger-belt-leaving-bruises-abrasions/