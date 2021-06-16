CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update Tuesday on its Route 1004 (Woodland Road) betterment project.

The project consists of waterline replacement, drainage improvements, sidewalk installation and full-depth reconstruction of the roadway between Route 322 in Lawrence Township and East Market Street in Clearfield Borough.

Starting Thursday, June 17, PennDOT will switch travel lanes for the project. The current travel lane will be closed, and the current closed working lane will become the new travel lane.

All traffic will still be only allowed to travel one way through the project, in the direction of downtown.

Along with the traffic change on Thursday, drivers are reminded that no traffic towards the Clearfield Mall will be allowed. This traffic pattern will be in place until the project is complete in early September.

PennDOT reminds drivers to exercise caution in and around the work zone, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up. HRI Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $2.9 million project.

Work on this project is being done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan.

That plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

ADVERTISEMENT

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL