Leo H. Crawford, age 89, of DuBois, PA, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on June 8, 1932, in Cresson, PA, he was the son of the late Howard and Vera (Conrad) Crawford. Leo was a combat veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War. On August 20, 1960, he married […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/leo-h-crawford/