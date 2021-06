ADVERTISEMENT

Joseph Smatlak, 92, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Mahoning Riverside Manor in Punxsutawney. He was born February 25, 1929, in Johnstown, PA, a son of the late Anna (Payerchin) and John Smatlak. On August 6, 1960, he married Betty R. (Nicholson) Smatlak, who preceded him in death on October 10, 2016. Joseph graduated from Johnstown […]

