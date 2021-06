ADVERTISEMENT

Ida Adelin (Buganza) Manfredo, age 102, a life-long resident of Tyler, PA, and Penfield, PA died quietly in her sleep on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Christ the King Manor in Dubois, PA, where she had lived for the past seven years. Ida was born in Tyler on November 27, 1918, the youngest of nine children of Silvio and Palma […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/ida-adelin-buganza-manfredo/