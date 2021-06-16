ADVERTISEMENT

PSP Clearfield

State police responded to an incident that occurred in the parking lot of Gio’s BBQ in Bradford Twp. According to the report Justin Martin, 28, of Woodland attempted to choke a female victim inside of a vehicle. Martin was taken into custody and placed in the Clearfield Co. Jail. Charges have been filed.

State police investigated an incident of terroristic threats in Woodward Twp. Upon investigation it was discovered that s 23 year old Blandburg male threatened the victims with serious bodily injury. He was taken into custody.

State police investigated an incident of disorderly conduct on N. Front St. in Decatur Twp. A 26 year old female locked her child in her vehicle causing a public inconvenience. The incident is still under investigation.

State police arrested a 31 year old Clearfield female for criminal trespass after she entered onto the victim’s property after being issued a court order to refrain from doing so.

State police arrested Forta Moses, 38, of Chicago, IL, after she discarded trash along the roadway at the Kylertown Kwik Fill. When approached by staff she threw trash at the employees and left the scene. Charges have been filed.

State police investigated an incident of theft in Bradford Twp. The victim reported that various items were stolen from a relative’s gravesite.

State police received a report of a Browning Maxus Sporting 12-gauge shotgun that was located on Farm Rd. in Lumber City Borough. The shotgun does not have the barrel attached and the serial number was scratched off. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.

State police were dispatched to Block Redden Hill in Greenwood Twp. for a report of a physical altercation. The investigation continues.