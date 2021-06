ADVERTISEMENT

Frances M. Hand, age 85 of DuBois, PA, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the DuBois Nursing Home. Born on September 22, 1935, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Alice (Lewis) Leach. Frances worked as an x-ray technician at the Maple Avenue Hospital and then as a dietary aide at the DuBois Nursing Home. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/frances-m-hand/