DUBOIS – DuBois City Council on Monday night learned the city cannot legally place cameras on its traffic lights.

City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio informed council and the public, as a citizen had asked if it were a possibility.

“You can only enforce it, if you are a first-class city,” Suplizio said. “We cannot do it.”

Council also took its first steps towards making a section of Fairview Avenue a one-way street.

The stretch of roadway, which will become one-way, is between South Brady and Morrison streets. Traffic flow of this section will be northwest.

Council initiated the process with the first reading of Council Bill No. 1963.

DuBois Fire Chief Joe Mitchell announced that he received notification earlier of an appointment by Gov. Tom Wolf to the 911 Advisory Committee. As of Monday night, Mitchell wasn’t sure what his appointment would entail.

Council also praised organizers for a great DuBois Community Days event.