CLEARFIELD – Central Pennsylvania Community Action Inc. (CPCA) is temporarily closing and relocating its Clearfield Area Food Pantry to 1100 S. Second St., in Clearfield. The distribution there is set to begin on June 28-29, in the right rear corner of the building.

This change is necessary due to extreme flooding damage at its current location: Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Second St., in Clearfield.

Emergency food will be available at CPCA’s Main Office, located at 207 E. Cherry St., in Clearfield.

The pantry’s telephone number, 814-765-1672, is no longer in service; please call 814-765-1551 or 800-822-2610 for information.