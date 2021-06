ADVERTISEMENT

Pamela J. Reynolds, 70, of Spruce St. Brookville, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville. She was born on Saturday, April 21, 1951, the daughter of the late James and Helen McGregor Slagle. Pam worked for over 30 years as a case manager for the […]

