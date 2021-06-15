ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Editor:

We would like to take a moment to thank Dutch Pantry for its recent “Tag Day for United Way,” which it held for the Clearfield Area United Way.

Manager Tracy Brubaker and staff have graciously partnered to help us support – in an extra way – our 23 member agencies that help people throughout eastern, southern and central Clearfield County.

For over 70 years, people have joined together to show their commitment to this CAUW effort of people helping people of all ages. Dutch Pantry’s support of our member agencies has and will continue to make an impact in the area.

From board members, campaign team and staff, we offer a heartfelt thank you for them being United Way heroes. And any restaurant wishing to help United Way by hosting a Tag Day is asked to call 814-765-6521 for more information.

Most Sincerely,

Wilson Fisher Jr.

Nancy Pinto, Chief Professional Officer