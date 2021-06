ADVERTISEMENT

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Willow. Willow is an adult female American Eskimo Dog. She is spayed and vaccinations are up-to-date. She came to the shelter due to her owner no longer being able to keep her. It is recommended that Willow’s new home be one without children. For more information on Willow, contact Gateway […]

