ADVERTISEMENT

GLEN CAMPBELL BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police say two people were seriously injured in a collision that occurred on Saturday evening on State Route 286 in Glen Campbell Borough. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:39 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, on State Route 286, at its intersection with 1st Avenue, in Glen Campbell Borough, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/two-people-seriously-injured-in-route-286-collision/