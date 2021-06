ADVERTISEMENT

LORETTO, Pa. – Punxsutawney’s softball squad saw their playoff campaign end at the hands of a strong Mt Pleasant team, dropping a 13-0, five-inning decision. The Vikings had 13 hits in the game, including four home runs. Mt Pleasant led 6-0 after four innings before exploding for seven in the fifth to close out the game. Courtney Poulich went 2-for-3 […]

