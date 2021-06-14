PENFIELD – Programs have been set for June 24-26 at Parker Dam State Park in Penfield.

Thursday, June 24

Full Moon—Super Moon—Moon Phases:

7 p.m. – Beach House steps

This evening’s full moon is a “super moon.” Learn what is so super about it, and moon phases, eclipses and so on. We will also do a short hike through our solar system.

Friday, June 25

Solar Generator: How the Park Took Its Campground Amphitheater Off-grid:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Wouldn’t it be nice if, instead of those noisy, smelly, gas-powered generators, you could use a quiet, clean power source for electricity? Learn the basics of what you need to know in order to put together your own solar generator. Also find out how DCNR is using solar energy in many of its State Parks and Forests.

Saturday, June 26

CCC Trail Hike:

10 a.m. – outside the CCC Museum

Hike this fairly easy trail that traverses parts of the park that have been affected by both man and nature. We will discuss some of the major changes the area has witnessed, as well as any interesting items along the trail. We’ll hike out and back—about 1.75 miles.

The Ruffed Grouse:

2 p.m. – Beach House steps

It is a bird that should be important to Pennsylvanians, but recent problems have dwindled its population in the Keystone State. Learn more about the Ruffed grouse, its importance, and what’s happening to it.

Hike to Grid-tied Array:

3 p.m. – outside CCC Museum

Learn just how easy a grid-tied solar array is to design and install. We will hike to the park’s 1.2KW solar array and learn how our grid-tied system works to net-zero our electric GEM car.

Renewable Energy:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

This documentary examines how advanced technologies are working to harness sun, air, water, earth, and fire to produce clean and reliable sources of energy. Learn how to save energy, save money, and do something for the planet. Interesting stuff.

Please note that program attendees are advised that if not fully vaccinated, masks are required at programs.

All program attendees must abide by PA Bureau of State Parks COVID-19 guidelines that are current at the time of the program. In some instances, total program attendance may be limited.

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks Web site at www.visitPAparks.com, and clicking on “Events Calendar”.