CLEARFIELD – Jason Stanko’s piano students held their first public recital June 4 at the Corner Concert in Clearfield. The event raised over $150 to benefit a local charity.

Pictured, from left, are: Brodrick Walker, Wynston Walker, Everett Maska, Aiden Wisor, Maci Knuth and Haylee Hewitt. Behind them is Jason Stanko.

Anyone who would like to learn how to sing or play the piano, guitar, bass guitar or drums is encouraged to contact the Philipsburg YMCA Academy of Music at 814-342-0889.