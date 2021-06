ADVERTISEMENT

Herbert A. Nupp, age 92, of Erie, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Forestview Skilled Nursing Center. He was born on November 6, 1928, in DuBois, PA, a son of the late Thomas A. and Mary Christian Nupp. Herbert graduated from Sandy Township High School. He worked as an electrical tester at General Electric for 39 years, retiring in […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/herbert-a-nupp/