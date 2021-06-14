Lawrence Twp.

Police received a report of a retail theft at Rural King that occurred on May 28. The suspect is still unknown at this time and described as a white male, approximately 5’ 8” with red/brown hair and a tattoo on his arm. Anyone with information is asked to contact LTPD.

Police are investigating a burglary and theft of money from Dairy Queen that occurred between June 4 and 5. Anyone with information is asked to contact LTPD at 814-765-1647.

Police conducted a vehicle stop on Daisy St. Ext. for a traffic violation. Upon investigation it was found that the drive, a 23 year old male from Clearfield, had a suspended license and was in possession of a small amount of marijuana. A consent search was performed resulting in the discover of methamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.

Police received a report that a registered sex offender failed to verify his address at the required time and failed to report the change of address within the time allotted by statute. Charges are pending.

Clearfield Borough

Police were dispatched to a transformer fire on Reed Street. Police stayed on scene until the Clearfield Fire Department arrived.

Police were dispatched to a welfare check on East Locust Street. Upon arrival, it was found that a male made suicidal statements. The male was transported to Penn Highlands for a mental health evaluation.

Police were dispatched to a residence on Daisy Street for a cat stuck on a rooftop. Police were able to safely remove the cat from the roof.

Police were dispatched to a residence on West Locust Street for an assault that involved brass knuckles. The incident is under further investigation.

Police were dispatched to a residence on North 3rd Street for an assault. According to the complainant, one male was punched in the face by another. The incident is under further investigation.

Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Park Avenue and South 4th Street. Upon arrival, it was found that one vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign before entering Park Avenue. The vehicle then collided with another, causing the vehicle to proceed off the roadway and into a front porch of a residence. One driver was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for moderate injuries.

Police conducted a traffic stop at Sheetz and found that the driver was under the influence of alcohol to a degree that he could not safely operate a motor vehicle on the roadway. The male agreed to be transported to Penn Highlands for a legal blood draw. Charges for DUI pending.

Police assisted the Lawrence Township Police Department with a vehicle accident on Krebs Highway near Hemlock Road. One individual needed to be extricated from the vehicle by fire personnel. The male was then transported to UPMC Altoona for suspected serious injuries.

Police were dispatched to an assault at a residence on Daisy Street. While officers were responding, they were notified that one person had been bit by a dog and was bleeding excessively. Upon arrival, police found a woman laying on her porch with severe injuries to her upper left arm. The female was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield and then to another facility for emergency surgery. The assault that occurred is under further investigation. Dog Law was notified of the incident.

PSP Clearfield

State police were called to a Naulton Rd. residence in Pike Twp. for the report of a verbal altercation that became physical. Both parties were separated and the accused was cited for harassment.

State police responded to a single vehicle accident at mile maker 111. The driver of the vehicle was entering onto the interstate and was traveling too fast for the turn in the ramp causing her to lose control of the vehicle and collide with an embankment in the center median. No injuries were reported.