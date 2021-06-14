ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (GANT) – A former DuBois man facing 200 various felony charges for sexually assaulting a young girl could serve up to 40 years in state prison. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) On Friday, Edward V. Boyd, 32, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of rape of a child before Judge Paul Cherry, who […]

