HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that between 12 a.m. June 12 through 12 a.m. June 14, there was a three-day total of 808 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state-wide total to 1,208,683.

According to the department’s Web site, Clearfield County has had 8,635 (+2) total cases since March of 2020 and 150 deaths while 22,086 people have tested negative for the virus. Of those cases, 6,312 were confirmed and 2,323 were probable.

The state-wide percent positivity for the week of June 4 – June 10 is 1.9 percent. Daily data is available on the Web site, with archived data also available.

The department has also reported a total of 27,490 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. County-specific information and a state-wide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 4,678,670 individuals who have tested negative state-wide to date. Additionally, 96 percent of patients have recovered from the virus.