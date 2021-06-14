ADVERTISEMENT

The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its monthly groundhog match on Sunday.

Bob Horton of Windber came out on top of the Unlimited Class. Second place went to Fred Kaminski of Richland and there was a tie for third place between Jim Wonders of Johnstown and Jim King of Ebensburg.

The Factory Varmint Class was won by Ed Rethi of Dixonville followed by Brian and Gina Kunselman of Punxsutawney.

The group match was won by Kaminski with a five-shot group of .766″ at 200 yards.

Pictured, in the front from left, are Rehti, Kaminski and the Kunselman’s. In the back are Horton, King and Wonders.