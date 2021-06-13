GRAMPIAN – The Grampian Lions Club recently held its June monthly picnic/meeting at Thorps Ball Field.

Summer meetings will be family picnic/meetings at the ball field through the month of September.

New club officers were installed by member Jim Bennett for the 2021-22 year. The new officers will begin their duties July 1.

Members also discussed upcoming events and activities. The annual chicken barbecue will be held Thursday, June 24 during the Grampian Homecoming Celebration.

The meal will be take-out only with all tickets available for advance sale. No tickets will be sold at the event. Following the barbecue, the club’s 2021 Citizen of the Year will be announced.

Plans are being made for the annual Andy Sutika Memorial Softball Tournament on Sept. 18. More information will be available at a later date.

Members also learned that security cameras are in place at the club’s storage sheds located behind the fire hall.

The club’s children’s games will be loaned, at no cost, for use at the Isaiah Pentz Memorial Carnival that’s being planned for August at Irvin Park in Curwensville.

Curwensville Area High School 2021 graduates Taylor Simcox and Gabrielle Bakaysa each received the club’s $500 Scholarship in support of their future education.

Recently, donations were made to: Laurel Hills Trout Farm youth fishing, Relay for Life, Knights of Columbus’ Golf Tournament and a raffle basket for District 14-J State Conference.

Members also donated their time to help a local person move into a new residence.

Club members strive to serve the needs of the community to the best of their ability. New members are always being sought to help with club efforts.

For more information, call 814-277-6841 or 814-236-3755. You can also follow the club on Facebook.