GRAMPIAN – The Grampian Lions Club recently installed its officers for 2021-22. Pictured, in front from left to right, are: Stephanie Johnson, secretary; Linda Henry, president; and Bill Royer, two-year director. In the back are: Matthew Johnson, lion tamer; Jim Bennett, treasurer; Scott Bennett, one-year director; Kirk Thorp, assistant treasurer; Gary Verrelli, two-year director; and Martin Tate, third vice president. Missing from the photo are: John Bunnell, first vice president; Steve Dimmick, second vice president; Dave Turns, tail twister; and Dan Dimmick, one-year director.