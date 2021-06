ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – Annual blueberry sale, sponsored by the Clearfield Swimming Pool Association, is going on now. A 10-pound box of fresh-picked blueberries is $29.

Pre-paid orders are due by June 24. Checks can be mailed to Clearfield Community Pool, P.O. Box 686, Clearfield, PA 16830 or you can drop off your order at the pool at 415 Polk St.

Blueberries will be available for pickup on Wednesday, June 30, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the pool. Any questions, please call 814-765-6817.