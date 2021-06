ADVERTISEMENT

Ronald S. Clyde, age 62 of DuBois, PA, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his home unexpectedly. Born on March 20, 1959, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late William W. and Muriel (Jardine) Clyde. On October 23, 1993, he married Donna C. (Rossi) Clyde. She survives. Ron retired from Owens Brockway after 35 years of service. […]

