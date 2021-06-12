PENFIELD – Programs have been set for June 16-20 at Parker Dam State Park in Penfield. The programs are as follows:

Wednesday, June 16

Throwback: Nature Walk—Awareness:

11 a.m. – outside CCC Museum

[Note: This program was offered at this date, time, and location 50 years ago.]

Learn to slow down and take it all in – awareness of your surroundings. This hike along the CCC Trail is easy terrain and should offer good opportunities to connect with the environment.

Friday, June 18

Squirrel Secrets to Success:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

This family of rodents has adapted to living across the globe. Watch and learn about the ways some squirrel species survive in various habitats. Whether it be underground, in trees, or even while “flying”, squirrels seem to have an ability to solve any of the problems that they encounter.

Saturday, June 19

Throwback: Beaver Life Cycles:

10 a.m. – outside the Park Office

[Note: This program was offered at this date, time, and location 50 years ago.]

We will hike out to the beaver ponds on the Beaver Dam Trail and explore the habitat and home of the beaver. And what does this have to do with July 26th?

Orienteering Basics:

4 p.m. – outside Park Office

Know anyone who would be completely lost without their GPS. Well before electronics, navigation was a skill to be learned with tools such as a map and a compass. Come learn a few of the basic skills of using a compass to find your way.

A Big Dam Movie:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

They are perhaps nature’s best engineers, building large dams to hold back water all over North America. Learn more about this interesting rodent as we watch an up-close view of life in and around a beaver pond.

Sunday, June 20

Tea and Talk:

7 p.m. – Beach House

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk varies from year to year – what do you want to talk about?

Please note that program attendees are advised that if not fully vaccinated, masks are required at programs. All program attendees must abide by PA Bureau of State Parks COVID-19 guidelines that are current at the time of the program. In some instances, total program attendance may be limited.

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks Web site at www.visitPAparks.com, and clicking on “Events Calendar”.