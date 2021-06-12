The Pennsylvania Tourism Office has announced the launch of its newest trail, “Best Buds: A Garden Trail,” a self-guided road trip highlighting the finest flora at the commonwealth’s gardens and arboretums.

The announcement was made during the 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show – “HABITAT: Nature’s Masterpiece,” the largest and oldest show of its kind in the nation.

The trail with 21 garden or arboretum stops guides travelers along a trail from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, visiting a selection of award-winning grounds and greenery with unique and notable detours along the way.

“We designed our newest trail to highlight Pennsylvania’s impressive collection of gardens, from Philadelphia and beyond,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary of Marketing, Tourism & Film.

“Gardening and caring for house plants have become popular pastimes over the course of the pandemic, and with some of the finest gardens in the country, this trail supports consumers’ ‘budding’ passions.”

The road trip gives travelers a fresh way to immerse themselves in the outdoors with a different itinerary for three of Pennsylvania’s regions: Philadelphia and its Countryside, Central Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh and its Countryside.

The journey includes iconic spots like Longwood Gardens, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens and Hershey Gardens as well as lesser-known gems like Chanticleer and Ashcombe, during which travelers can also pass through “worthy detours” like the Penn State Creamery and Troegs Brewery.

Other noteworthy stops along the trail include:

Bartram’s Gardens

Shofuso Japanese House and Garden

Mount Assisi Gardens

The Allegheny Arboretum

From Slavery to Freedom Garden

“As excitement for travel continues to build, we know travelers are actively seeking unique outdoor activities. We wanted this road trip to capture the commonwealth’s greenery and blooming beauty while introducing new sights and unexpected treasures across the state,” added Lepore.

For a full itinerary of Best Buds: A Garden Trail, visit visitpa.com/trips/garden-trail.

The Pennsylvania Tourism Office, housed within the Department of Community and Economic Development, is dedicated to inspiring travel to Pennsylvania.

