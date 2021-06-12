ADVERTISEMENT

All car accidents have the potential to end in disaster. But, there are certain types that are more likely than others, which we’ll go over in this article.

Even though we all do it every day, driving is one of the riskiest things we participate in on a daily basis. Granted, we don’t really have a choice in the matter because it’s the most efficient way to get from point A to point B. But accidents are always a possibility on the road, whether they’re your fault or someone else’s. It’s unlikely that you’ll never be involved with one in some way or another. So, knowing what the most dangerous types of car accidents are will hopefully help you better avoid them in the future.

Head-on Collisions

We’ll start with the one that many consider the most dangerous type of car accident. When two cars hit each other head-on, the results can be catastrophic. This is one of the few types of accidents that result in a dead stop. The abrupt halt can easily launch passengers from the vehicle if they haven’t strapped themselves in properly. Even with all the necessary protection, people can still die from these accidents if the cars move fast enough.

The reason why this is the case is that the speeds compound one another. If both cars move at 55 mph, the impact on the two vehicles is equivalent to a scenario where one of them crashes into a wall at 110 mph. That’s why impacts can be so deadly on two-way country roads compared to ones that happen perpendicularly in intersections.

T-Bone Accidents

While T-bone accidents don’t have the problem of coming to a dead stop like the previous type, they can be just as deadly for the car stricken on its side because this is the section of the vehicle with the least protection. Most new cars have plenty of airbags built into the side of their interiors now. But that still doesn’t compare to having a whole engine or trunk bed protecting you from frontal or rear-end accidents.

Vehicle Rollovers

When a vehicle turns upside down or flips multiple times, the results can be disastrous. Most cars don’t come with built-in roll cages, and not many people put them in afterward since accidents like this are rare. However, the aftermath can be grim because there’s practically no protection on the top of a car.

Anything Involving a Semi-Truck

Semi-trucks are some of the largest and heaviest vehicles on the road, and there are lots of them, especially on highways. While they have many safety precautions and their drivers are well trained, mistakes happen, and they can be the cause of many accidents. If they’re involved in any of the previously mentioned types of disasters, the chances of survival for other involved drivers and car passengers drop significantly. Those who do survive usually have substantial medical bills and need to find a high-quality truck accident lawyer. This is why it’s good to be on guard when there are multiple semi-trucks nearby.