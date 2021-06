ADVERTISEMENT

Michael J. Traister, of Grove City formerly of Rimersburg passed peacefully in Butler Memorial Hospital on Sunday afternoon, June 6, 2021, following a short battle with cancer. He was 44. Michael was born in Morristown, NJ, on November 18, 1976, to John D. and Sandra B. (Fretz) Traister. He married Ashlee E. Henry on November 6, 2010. Michael was a […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/michael-j-traister/