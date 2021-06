ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Preston Elkin, Sr., 92, of (Porter) Punxsutawney, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at home. He was born in Smicksburg on July 26, 1928, a son of the late David Alexander Elkin and Annie Florence (Justice) Elkin. Mr. Elkin was a United States Air Force Veteran that served during the Korean Conflict. On September 15, 1961, he married […]

