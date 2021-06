ADVERTISEMENT

Jeffery Allen LaBelle, 65, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at home. He was born in Spangler, Cambria County on June 29, 1955, a son of the late William James LaBelle and Catherine Ann McConnell. On July 13, 2019, he married the former Julie Ann Boyer. Mr. LaBelle formerly worked as a coalminer at Greenwich Collieries in […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jeffery-allen-labelle/