ADVERTISEMENT

The Clarion Hospital/ Butler Health System currently has and opening for a Per Diem Radiation Therapist. This position is accountable for administering radiation therapy by exposing specific areas of the patient’s body to prescribed doses of radiation through the application of advanced technical knowledge while maintaining strict attention to patient care. Qualifications: Graduation from an accredited radiation therapy program, American […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-radiation-therapist/